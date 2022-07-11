Police apathy alleged over suicide of Dalit woman following dowry harassment

Kochi: Police apathy has been alleged into an alleged dowry death that occurred a month ago here. The relatives of young Dalit woman, Sangeetha, claimed that she took her own life following torture by her husband Sumesh and his family members.

Sangeetha reportedly committed suicide on June 1. Her relatives claimed she took the extreme step as she was pestered for dowry and was humiliated with casteist slurs at her husband's home. They also alleged that there was an attempt to hush up the case using political clout.

Though the Ernakulam Central Police charged a case against Sumesh, he has not arrested even after 40 days. The police claim Sumesh is absconding.

Sumesh and Sangeetha got married in April 2020 after a brief courtship. But two weeks after the marriage, Sumesh and his relatives allegedly started harassing her demanding dowry.

Apart from receiving physical torture, she had to face discrimination in Sumesh's house. She was given separate plate and glass for use. She was not allowed to sit in a chair while watching television since her parents failed to give her dowry.

Later, she was thrown out of the house by Sumesh. She gave a complaint to the police. But the police sent her along with Sumesh again.

Later, she ended life at Sumesh's house. He was present at the time of the incident but he didn't dissuade her. He even tried to hush up the suicide, her kin said.

The woman was staying in a revenue land near the High Court of Kerala. Her relatives are determined to bring the guilty to the book.