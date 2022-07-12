Thiruvanathapuram: Kerala is likely to witness more rain for the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department informed in a forecast issued at 10 am on Tuesday.



Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till July 15.

A yellow alert was declared in six districts including Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday. Anticipating widespread rainfall, yellow alert has been declared for all districts on Wednesday.

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

Waterlogging at several regions

Several houses were completely surrounded by water at Irikkur and Pinarayi regions of Kerala's Kannur district due to the incessant rains here.

A landslide in Taliparambu has blocked the traffic on Pattuvam panchayat Muthukuda- Panayullvalapu road. Electricity lines on the hill were also damaged in the landslide.

In Kasaragod's Kanhangad, a housewife was injured after a roof collapsed due to the heavy rains and wind in the area.

Meanwhile, rough sea and sea incursion destroyed several homes at Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram. Almost 10 houses were completely destroyed by sea incursion in Mampally region.

Panamaram, Kottathara, Poothadi, Kaniyambatta are among the low-lying regions which were completely inundated in Wayanad district. Residents from Vaishvan colony in Panamaram panchayat were shifted to relief camps.