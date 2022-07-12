Parents, relatives 'abduct' abused girl ahead of trial in POCSO case

Palakkad: An 11-year-old girl who was earlier subjected to sexual abuse was abducted allegedly by her parents and uncle, who is the main accused in the POCSO case registered over the crime.



Incidentally, the abduction took place a few days before the start of the trial. The court had earlier entrusted the child with the grandmother.



The girl was taken away from the house of her grandmother on Monday.

Soon after the abduction, officers from Palakkad Town South Police Station arrested six persons, including the child’s uncle who had allegedly raped the child. Three of the six arrested are women. However, the police could not trace the minor victim and her parents.



Town South Police had registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the girl’s uncle a year ago and arrested him. However, he was later released on bail.



“A group of people reached the grandmother’s house around 10 am on Monday in two vehicles and forcibly took away the child. We have obtained CCTV visuals of the incident,” said a police officer.



“The number plates of the car in which the abductors came were masked with clothes. The registration number of a bike used by them was found to be a fake,” the officer added.



According to the police, the child was carried away to compel her to change her statement in favour of the accused.

