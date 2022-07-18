Kerala finance dept bans regularisation of temporary staff

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Finance Department has enforced a ban on various government departments, public sector units and local bodies from regularising the service of temporary staff working under them.

The order issued by the department has warned that any decision to regularise the service of temporary staff would invite stern action. Another directive is that the details of all permanent appointments should be publicised.

Interestingly, the State Government, which hitherto used the Supreme Court verdict in the Uma Devi case for regularising such appointments, has now quoted the same case for banning such appointments.

As per the verdict in the Uma Devi case, the Supreme Court allowed only one-time regularisation of service. Pointing out this fact, hundreds of temporary staff were given permanent postings during the last phase of the first Pinaryi Government.

But now, the Finance Department has clarified that such regularisation of service could be done only once.

The order issued by the Finance Department further clarified that it could not be construed as regular appointments even if the term of the contract of the temporary staff got extended on the basis of the court verdicts.