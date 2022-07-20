Monkeypox: Health Min releases SOP for isolation, treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for dealing with monkeypox in the State.

The SOP released by Health Minister Veena George includes details about collecting samples, isolation and treatment.

All government and private hospitals in the State are expected to follow the guidelines, the Minister said.

Individuals with symptoms like body ache, fever and headaches accompanied by blisters should be treated as suspected cases of monkeypox, if they have visited the countries with the monkeypox outbreak in the past 21 days.

Primary contacts of the patient would include individuals who have had face-to-face communication with the latter, those who've interacted with the patient without a PPE kit including healthcare workers, and those who have had sexual intercourse with the concerned patient. Any person who touch the skin surface of the patient or share the same bed, clothing and so forth will also be included in the list of primary contacts.

The disease will be be confirmed with the help of a PCR test.

Patients with monkeypox and primary contacts with high chance of contraction will be kept in isolation. The hospitals must intimate the District Surveillance Officer (DSO) about the patient after isolating him/her. The samples must be collected as per the protocol issued by the NIV.

Patients at private hospitals will be referred to government hospitals if they request the same. only critical patients can be refereed to the Medical College Hospitals.

Confirmed monkeypox cases must be treated as per the central guidelines.

Healthcare professionals in the ambulance must wear PPE kits, N95 masks, gloves and safety goggles while transferring monkeypox patients.

All international passengers will be scanned with thermal scanners at airports. Those with high temperatures will be examined by a medical team at the airport for blisters.

If blisters are located during the examination, the DSO will be intimated and passengers will be moved to hospitals with isolation facilities.

Health Minister Veena George. Photo: Screengrab/MMTV

Individuals with symptoms and those on the primary contact list will be observed for 21 days. They will be moved to isolation wards if they report fever. Their sample will be examined at the lab. If blisters or lesions appear, their samples will be sent for monkeypox test.

India had on Monday reported a second confirmed case of monkeypox from Kerala's Kannur district.

It was a patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur in north Kerala and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.

The first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Both their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and they tested positive for the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.