Actor assault case accused Pulsar Suni admitted to mental health centre

Thrissur: The prime accused in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case, Pulsar Suni, was admitted to the mental health centre here on Tuesday.

He was shifted to the mental health centre from the sub-jail at Ernakulam after the Supreme Court had rejected his bail application. A Division Bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi denied him bail, saying he was directly involved in the alleged crime.

The accused's petition pointed out that he was the only one still remaining in prison, and that the trial would be delayed.

Suni's mental health reportedly deteriorated after the apex court had rejected his bail request. The State government had submitted before the Supreme Court that the trial in the case would be completed by this year-end.

Accepting the government's submission, the Supreme Court rejected Suni's bail application, but clarified that he could approach the court again for bail if the trial continued beyond this year.

Suni was arrested on February 23, 2017 in connection with the case. The Supreme Court had earlier granted bail to the second accused, Martin, on grounds of the trial being delayed. Suni, too, raised the same point while applying for bail. He approached the apex court after the High Court of Kerala had denied him bail.