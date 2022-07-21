DIG alleges misbehaviour by Alappuzha North SI against his wife; probe ordered

Alappuzha: In a clear pointer toward the current state of policing in the State, DIG of Police (Headquarters) MK Vinod Kumar has given a complaint to the Alappuzha District Superintendent of the Police G Jayadev that an SI with the Alappuzha North police station had misbehaved with his wife during vehicle-checking.

The DIG gave a complaint against SI Manoj. The incident occurred at Gurupuram junction near here when the DIG's wife Haseena was going to town to buy medicines for his sick mother in a vehicle from their house at Roadmukku near Komalapuram.

According to the complaint, the SI, who stopped the vehicle, asked her to produce the documents. But she didn't have the full documents of the vehicle sought by the SI.

She then assured the SI that the required documents would be submitted at the police station once her husband, a DIG with the Police Headquarters, came back home.

The complainant said that the SI, who refused to heed the plea, insisted that Haseena herself should bring the documents.

The DIG's complaint alleged that the SI misbehaved with her wife in front of the public without even considering that she is a woman.

When Haseena said that she would hand over her phone to the SI to speak to her husband, the SI refused to attend the call by saying that he didn't want to speak to anyone. The allegation is that the SI threatened that a case would be filed against her.

The DIG further said in his complaint that such police officials, who disrespect others, were discrediting the police force and hence, should be given exemplary punishment.

Special branch to probe complaint



The District Police Superintendent has said that the Special Branch has been asked to look into the complaint filed by the DIG.



The SP further said that the DIG called him up and informed the matter. The SP, in turn, informed him that the inquiry would be conducted.

The SP said that the SI in question would also be heard as part of the inquiry.