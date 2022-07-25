Ragging at Cotton Hill: Sivankutty seeks report, CCTV to be installed

Thiruvananthapuram: A group of parents protested before the famous Cotton Hill here on Monday alleging inaction on complaints of ragging.

In the wake of protests, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has instructed the district education department to probe and file a report.

Minister Antony Raju, who is also the local MLA, said that as it was not easy to intervene in matters between children, fund will be allocated to install CCTV in the premises to avert similar incidents.

Minister Raju, who was at the location to take part in another programme, interacted with the protesting mothers.

According to the protesting parents, primary school students were being ragged by high school girls. The complaint was first tabled before the school principal and later with the Museum Police.

However, no steps were taken regarding the same, the parents have alleged. Following this, the parents demanded a meeting with the principal, which allegedly did not take place.

The parents have said that if a solution is not arrived at, stronger protests would be organised on Tuesday.