Two held for smuggling 3,500 litres of IMFL from Mahe

Thrissur: In a major haul, Kerala police on Monday seized over 3,500 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), which was being smuggled from Mahe in a milk van and arrested two persons.



Police seized 3,582 litres of liquor which was banned from selling outside Mahe, an enclave in the Union Territory of Puducherry, and arrested Thiruvananthapuram-native Krishna Prakash (23) and Kollam resident Saji (51).

The duo were apprehended early Monday morning by a special squad from Kodungallur and Vadanappally police.

"We were inspecting suspicious vehicles based on a tip-off. We found IMFL of various brands worth around Rs 50 lakh. It seems like the duo were planning to sell this in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam regions," the police said.

Police suspect the duo were planning to sell the illegal liquor during the Onam season.