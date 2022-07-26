Dileep's involvement not disclosed as son feared for life: Pulsar Suni's mother

Kochi: The Crime Branch team probing the actor attack case has filed along with the supplementary charge-sheet the secret statement given by prime accused Pulsar Suni's mother Shobhana, stating the reasons for his son not disclosing the involvement of actor and eighth-accused Dileep just after his arrest.

She said in the secret statement filed under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that the involvement of Dileep in the crime was disclosed by his son after realising that even his life inside the jail as an under-trial was in danger.

Shobhana also handed over a letter given by Suni asking her to submit it to the court in case of any threat to his life inside the jail.

The crime occurred on February 17, 2017. Suni was arrested on February 23.

Later in 2018, while being produced before the court, Suni handed over the letter to his mother.

The case will come up for hearing at the trial court on Wednesday.