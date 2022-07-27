Shaba Sherif murder: Wife of main accused arrested

Kalpetta: The police have made one more arrest in the case related to the gruesome murder of Shaba Sherif, a traditional healer from Mysuru, at a house in Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala. Fasna Kaippenchery (28), wife of Shaibin Asharaf - the main accused in the case – was nabbed by the Nilambur police from her native place Meppadi in Wayanad district.

Fasna had gotten herself admitted to a private hospital at Meppadi to evade arrest and was planning an escape from there when the police arrested her.

Shaba Sherif was abducted from Mysuru in Karnataka by a gang led by Shaibin Asharaf and kept hostage for around a year at a house in Nilambur. The traditional healer was severely tortured by the gang to force him to reveal details of the medicine he administered to patients. However, when Shaba Sherif refused to cooperate, the gang killed him, dismembered the body and threw the parts into the Chaliyar River from the Seethi Haji Bridge at Edavanna.

According to the police, Fasna was a regular resident of the house at Mukkatta in Nilambur where Shaba Sherif was kept locked up. She was aware of the torture as well as the murder, said the police.

“After Shaibin Asharaf and his gang threw the dismembered body of Shaba Sherif into the river, Fasna had cut a cake at night along with Shaibin to celebrate the birthday of their son,” said a police officer.

“We had summoned her for questioning several times, but Fasna had not responded,” added the officer.