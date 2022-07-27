Kochi: Vatican Emissary, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio, on Tuesday visited the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church here and held discussions with Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, the Metropolitan Vicar.

The visit assumes significance as a section of priests had on Monday come out openly against the emissary of the Vatican in India, accusing him of making efforts to unseat Archbishop Kariyil from the post of its Metropolitan Vicar.

The protesting priests had adopted a resolution against the Vatican emissary in New Delhi who, according to them, has demanded the resignation of Archbishop Kariyil from the key post.

Nuncio had on July 19 issued a letter demanding the resignation of Kariyil. It is learnt that the Archbishop had not responded to that till today.

Syro-Malabar church sources told PTI that Nuncio held a detailed discussion with Archbishop Kariyil but no decision on the latter's resignation has been taken yet. It is also learnt that Kariyil had appealed against the letter demanding his resignation. Nuncio has returned to New Delhi.

The protesting priests had alleged that the Vatican emissary's move came after the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese refused to comply with the decision by the Synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in August last year to follow a uniform way of celebrating the Mass.

The priests had also alleged that the Vatican was also making a move against Kariyil to reinstate Cardinal George Alencherry as the Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese with full powers.

The Vatican nunciature and the Syro-Malabar church have not reacted to the allegations.

Kariyil was appointed Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese in August 2019 following revolt by a section of priests against its head, Cardinal George Alencherry.

Till then, Cardinal Alencherry, who is also the major archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, had enjoyed full power in the face of its administration, finance and pastoral ministry.

The resolution had said that any move to reinstate Cardinal Alencherry as the Archbishop of Ernakulam will be strongly opposed and they do not want a corrupt prelate to lead them.