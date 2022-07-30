Monkeypox has been suspected in a 22-year-old returnee from UAE who died at Chavakkad here on Saturday.

The samples were sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology's unit in Alappuzha based on the suspicion raised by the Health Department.

Though the victim, who had arrived from UAE three days ago, showed symptoms of the viral disease, his body reportedly did not have red marks or blisters.

The patient, however, had seizures and other symptoms related to the disease. It is understood that the patient was suspected to have contracted the disease when he left UAE.

The Health Department had notified the district administration and the cremation was performed adhering to protocols similar to COVID deaths.

Meanwhile, India's first monkeypox patient, a 35-year-old man in Kollam, was discharged from the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after recovering from the disease.

There are two other active cases of monkeypox in Kerala and the health department has informed that their condition is stable.