Protest marches in district headquarters against appointment of Sriram as Alappuzha Collector

Kozhikode: Protest marches were held to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and Collectorates in other districts against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as the Alappuzha Collector.

Activists of the Kerala Muslim Jamaath, Sunni Yuvajana Samgam and Sunni Students' Federation took part in the marches.

Sriram is accused in a drunk-driving accident that caused the death of journalist K M Basheer a few years ago.

“Deciding the posts of IAS officers is a policy decision of the government. By appointing such a person to the post, the government is abetting the subversion of justice and law," said Kerala Muslim Jamaath state secretary Wandoor Abdul Rahman Faizy while inaugurating the march in Malappuram.

Faizy urged the authorities to rectify the wrong decision. The protesters questioned the appointment of Sriram, accused in the criminal case, in the post of Collector that has the powers of the judicial magistrate.