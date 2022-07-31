TN tourist dies as torrent hits Kumbhavurutti Waterfalls in Kollam

A tourist from Tamil Nadu died after being caught in a torrent at the Kumbhavurutti Waterfalls in Kollam on Sunday.

The deceased was a native of Madurai. At least five others who were stranded had been rescued. The injured are treated at Chenkotta.

It is understood that the water level in the Achankovil River rose suddenly following heavy rainfall in the forest along the border.

The other day, two deaths were reported at the Kuttalam Waterfalls on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, also following a sudden rise in water level.

The Kumbhavurutti falls is a popular tourist destination in the district that mostly draws visitors from Tamil Nadu.

Kumbhavurutti is within the jurisdiction of the Keala Forests & Wildlife Department and is about 30km from Sengottai.

A person had died in a similar incident five years ago following which the tourist destination was shut. It was only reopened for tourists last month.