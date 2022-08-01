Kerala Rains | Holiday for all educational institutions in 3 districts tomorrow

Pathanamthitta: Educational institutions in various districts in Kerala have been given holiday on Tuesday (August 2) in the wake of the incessant rains in the state.

The districts where holiday has been declared include Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

All educational institutions in Pathanamthitta district will remain closed on Tuesday, District Collector Divya S Iyer informed. The schools were closed in the district post noon Monday.

All educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Ernakulam district will also have holiday on Tuesday, the district collector said.

All schools and colleges of Thiruvanathapuram district will also remain closed on Tuesday in view of the red alert issued in the capital district. However, examinations will take place as scheduled.

Kollam District Collector has declared holiday for all educational institutions in Anchal sub-district (including Kulathupuzha) of Kollam-Punalur taluk.

The IMD has declared red alert in Thriuvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Monday. An orange alert was sounded in Thrissur and Malappuram and a yellow alert in remaining five.