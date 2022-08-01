Kerala Police officers now have 3 swimming pools in 4km radius

Thiruvananthapuram: Top police officers in Kerala based in the State Capital are a pampered lot. A third swimming pool has come up on the premises of the police guest house, "Agasthya", situated opposite to the Special Armed Police (SAP) Camp at Peroorkda. Now, the force has three swimming pools in a four kilometer radius in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The SAP Camp already has a swimming pool for the exclusive use of the police force. Moreover, there is another swimming pool situated inside the Chandrashekharan Nair Stadium, which is also managed by the police. Here, the public can use the pool by paying money.

The police force are bestowed with too many swimming pools in the State Capital at a time when the Fire Force Department and the General Education Department are struggling to find a suitable place for constructing a swimming pool for school students.

A swimming pool on an average costs Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. But the State Government bestows liberally funds for the Kerala Police despite an acute financial crunch.

Posh club

The police guest house, "Agasthya", has all the paraphernalia of a posh club such as gym, party area and billiards table.

Of the 16 rooms available in the guest house, 10 are suite rooms. The Indian Police Service officers are privileged to get suite rooms for cheap rates, while other police officers have to shell out more money for taking rooms on rent.

A posse of police personnel led by a Sub-Inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector are posted for undertaking the maintenance of the guest house.