Thiruvananthapuram: Monsoon has belatedly intensified in Kerala after a sluggish early phase. The State is likely to witness 'heavy to very heavy rains' for four days from today until Thursday, predicts the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The intensity may reduce thereafter.

There could be flash floods of less intensity in certain regions as continuous heavy rains along with lightning and thunder activity are expected, the IMD warned. The Southern and Central districts of Kerala are more likely to receive heavy rains on Monday.

From Tuesday, the intensity of rains may increase, thereby increasing the possibility of flooding and landslips. Forest regions are more likely to witness landslides.

The cyclonic storm that prevails over the central southern sea in the Bay of Bengal is causing the rainfall. This may turn into a low-pressure trough.

The wind directions in the Indian Ocean are also favourable for the rains. Heavy winds and turbulence in the sea are also expected.

Orange, red alerts

IMD has issued an orange alert, indicating heavy or very heavy rains, in Idukki, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam today. Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts are expected to witness isolated heavy rains and a yellow alert has been sounded today.

An orange alert has been issued on Tuesday for Idukki, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Of these, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts may witness extremely heavy rains on Tuesday. The other five districts of Kerala would see isolated heavy rains or very heavy rains.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Tuesday.

Although ban on trawling in the sea has ended, the State Disaster Management Authority has advised the fisher folks not to venture into the sea for the next four days.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

In view of the Orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the coming week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said those in hilly areas should be cautious and as a precautionary measure they should be shifted to relief camps as soon as rains start.

When floodwater breached the Moonilavu Town in Kottayam district on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, in a Facebook post, also said an order be issued prohibiting vehicular traffic to the hilly regions of the Western Ghats from 7pm to 7am, district and taluk control rooms should be on alert 24X7, police and fire brigades should be ready for action and steps should be taken to prevent potential accidents due to trees, hoardings or posts being dislodged by strong winds.

He further said camps should also be set up in coastal areas and fishermen should not be allowed to go to sea.

Besides that, power houses and important institutions in low-lying areas which could get inundated due to the rains should take precautionary measures, water level in dams be monitored closely and the situation communicated to the district and state disaster management authorities in time, Vijayan said in his post.

He said people should be careful as, in the coming days, the rains were likely to intensify.

Water flows at Seethathodu in Pathanamthitta. Photo: Manorama

Casualties

Three were killed as a car lost control and fell into a stream at Vennikulam, Thiruvalla on Monday. The car overturned at Eraviperoor-Vennikulam road.

One person died and another got injured, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, after being swept away in a flash flood at Kumbhavurutty Falls -- a popular tourist attraction in this southern Kerala district -- due to the heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area.

A senior forest official of the area said that as soon as they noticed the rainfall and change in water level they asked everyone to move out of the waterfalls but five people could not quickly move away to safety.

However, forest officials managed to rescue three of them, while two got swept away with one of them hitting his head on the rocks at the bottom of the falls, the official said.

The two who got swept away had suffered injuries and were rescued, but one of them died later in the hospital, he said.

The forest official said that as a result of the incident, the waterfalls have been closed down till some security measures.

Meanwhile, the rains in parts of Kottayam district flooded eight houses in Kanjirappally taluk and also caused a landslide in Munnilav village in Meenachil taluk, the district officials said.

The water level of Meenachil river at Cherippad station also crossed the warning level due to heavy rainfall in the region since afternoon, officials said.