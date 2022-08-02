Afra, who led crowdfunding campaign to save little brother, succumbs to SMA

Kannur (Kerala): A sixteen-year-old girl, who was bound to a wheelchair due to a rare genetic disorder, passed away on Monday, family sources said.

Afra was suffering from spinal muscular atrophy and had last year appealed to the people to raise Rs 18 crore for saving her toddler brother, Mohammed, who is also suffering from the same disease.

The 16-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in the last few days as she was not keeping well.

The teenage girl had appealed to the world in July last year seeking help to raise money for her brother to procure a dose of Zolgensma, worth over Rs 18 crore, which is considered as one of the most expensive drugs in the world.

A medical treatment committee formed at the time received over Rs 46 crore contribution and the prescribed drug was procured.

Mohammed was given the dose last August. The rest of the money was used for the treatment of two other children affected by the same disease.

Afra was also undergoing treatment for spinal muscular atrophy.

The Kerala government, through a local body, had recently handed over a high-tech wheelchair to Afra.

Her last rites will be held at Matool central Juma Masjid Kabristan here.