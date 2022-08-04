Ernakulam Collector comes under barrage of criticism for declaring holiday late

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has withdrawn the red alert completely across Kerala, with rains showing signs of receding. On Thursday, 12 districts have been placed under orange alert and the remaining yellow.



However, the weather office has predicted isolated very heavy rains over the state till Sunday, due to the prevalence of a cyclonic circulation over the central-west Bay of Bengal, near southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu.

6 districts declare holiday for edu institutions

The district collectors of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur have declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Thursday.

MG University postponed all exams scheduled for the day.

Ernakulam Collector criticised

Ernakulam Collector Renu Raj came under a barrage of criticism on Facebook for declaring a holiday for educational institutions in the district hours after students reached their schools.

While one user asked whether the collector was asleep the whole time, another user commented "inefficient collector". Yet another user took a sarcastic jibe, saying: "Seems she is the same brand as (Sriram) Venkitaraman."

Another parent commented: "I sent my kids to school as I was tired of waiting for an update from the collector."

Renu later issued a statement that students who have reached their respective schools need not be sent back.

Meanwhile, some CBSE schools decided to continue with the classes, while a few others had decided to send students back after the first hour.

Soudamma was knee-deep in water with her grandson Kashinath after their house along the Kottayam-Kumarakom road became waterlogged due to incessant rain. PHOTO: Manorama/Vishnu Sanal

17 casualties so far

The incessant rain in the state has taken 17 lives so far. Of those, five deaths were reported on Wednesday. Search operations are on for three more persons who are missing, of whom two are fishermen.

Amal Mathew (18) of Manarcadu, and Thottakam Dasan (70) of Thalayazham panchayath in Kottayam, S Kashinath (16) of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, Puthanpurakkal Babu (53) of Thrissur, Naufal (21) of Kollam are the five who lost their lives to rain fury yesterday.

Kashinath drowned in the Srivallabha temple pool in Tiruvalla, while Babu drowned at Uzhinjalpadam in Thrissur while fishing. Noufal's body was found yesterday. He was reported missing.

Latha (55), a former teacher from Vellarikundu in Kasaragod, has been missing since yesterday.

Two bodies were found in the sea near Chettuva Harbour in Chavakkad. A helicopter that had been deployed to search for the missing fishermen found their bodies floating in the sea about 3.5 km from the harbour. By the time the rescue boat arrived, the bodies had washed away.

Though a red alert was issued in 10 districts on Wednesday morning, it was withdrawn around the afternoon.

Orange alert

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Yellow alert

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam