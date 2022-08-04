Two customs officials suspended for pilfering gold smuggled by passenger

Onmanorama staff
Published: August 04, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Karipur International Airport. File Photo.

Kozhikode: Two customs officials were suspended in Karipur International Airport for pilfering gold smuggled in by a passenger on July 26. Customs superintendent Pramod Sabitha and Havildar Sanith are the officers who faced the disciplinary action.  

An inquiry was conducted after a CCTV footage showed the officials taking Shihab, the passenger, to an area that wasn't under camera surveillance. The official action followed the inquiry. 

A few months ago, a flight attendant was arrested at the same airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 4.5 crore in shoes, and the person had admitted to doing so six times in the past. The Customs had nabbed Air India Express cabin crew Navneet Singh with 1.25kg gold.

RELATED ARTICLES

It was then revealed that the gold smuggling gang would leave the gold in the washroom of the plane and Navneet was tasked with smuggling it out after hiding it in the shoe. 

Gold smuggling through airports continue unabated despite heightened vigil and links between smuggling rackets with flight crew and Customs personnel have come to light in several cases.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout