Kerala govt mulls disaster management literacy drive

Kozhikode: With incessant rains and frequent flood situations posing a threat to the state, the Kerala government is mulling to launch a disaster management literacy drive among people.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the objective of the drive is to make the people of the state aware and knowledgeable about disaster management initiatives.

The drive would be conducted by coordinating the Revenue and the Disaster Management Departments under the aegis of the local self-government institutions in the state, he said.

Through the drive, the impact of the natural calamities can be reduced by making people aware on how to respond during an emergency situation and manage such disasters, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a symposium here on the topic of disaster management and local self-governments.

Rajan said the southern state could already make effective interventions in the disaster management activities by making the public a part of it through LSGD institutions.

He also stressed that the local bodies have a crucial role to play in various disaster management activities.

(With inputs from PTI)