Isolated heavy rains in Kerala likely until Aug 10

Thiruvananthapuram: A low-pressure formation over the North Western Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Odisha and Bengal, is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours, warns the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low-pressure trough that stretches from the southern coast of Maharashtra to the northern coast of Kerala, the cyclonic circulation laying over the East Central Arabian sea and the monsoon trough that remains active south of its normal position, are all likely to bring isolated heavy rains in Kerala until August 10, IMD predicts.

A general view shows the Cheruthoni Dam with its shutters open after water levels reached a height 2395 ft. following torrential rains in south India state of Kerala, in Idukki on October 19, 2021. Photo: Appu S Narayanan/AFP

Idukki dam shutters now open



With the water level continuing to rise, one shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam, which is part of the Idukki Reservoir, was opened on Sunday.



The shutter has been raised y 70 cm to release 50 cusecs (about 50,000 litres) of water.

The gushing water will reach Kavalangad in Ernakulam district in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The water is estimated to reach Kaladi in 4 hours, Aluva in 9 hours and Varappuzha in 12 hours.

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar dam shutters raised higher



The shutters of Mullaperiyar dam were raised higher on Sunday to release more water.



The development comes in view of IMD's recent prediction that the region is likely to witness more rain in the coming days.

On Friday, as many as 10 shutters of Mullapperiyar Dam were raised, releasing 2122 cusecs of water.

Camps set up in central Kerala



District authorities have urged those staying on the banks of the Periyar River to be cautious. Relief camps have been set up at various places.



Thirty-four camps have been set up in Ernakulam alone and 1,286 people have been moved here.

Most camps are set up in Paravur region (16), while seven has been set up in Aluva and 6 in Muvattupuzha.

Authorities are constantly monitoring the situation and have allayed fears of widespread damage like seen in 2018.

Kundala estate in Munnar was hit by two landslides these past days. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Another landslide rocks Munnar



Kundala Estate in Munnar was rocked by another landslide on Sunday.



Two houses were buried beneath a pile of slush, mud and stones. There were no casualties.

This is the second landslide to hit the Estate in the last two days.

On Saturday, a temple, two shops and a water tank in the area were destroyed in a landslip.

Warning for fisher folks



The Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod may witness high waves in the range of 3.5 to 3.6 meters until 11.30 pm tonight, warns the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information. Fisher folks have been banned from venturing into the sea along Karnataka coasts until Wednesday.



A video grab of the boat being rocked by a wave at Neendakara in Kollam. Screengrab: Manorama News

Man dies in house collapse



Perumal Lachi, aged 75, a man from a tribal community in Sholayur Maranatti Kollangode in Attappady, Palakkad district, died after his house collapsed.



The death toll in rain-related accidents has thus reached 22 over the last week. Five people are missing.

At present, as many as 14,482 are accommodated in 372 relief camps in the State.