Water level of Idukki, Mullaperiyar reservoirs on rise despite opening shutters

Thiruvananthapuram: The water levels in Idukki and Mullaperiyar reservoirs are rising despite the opening of shutters.



The water level in Idukki has risen to 2,385.18 feet while the water level in Mullaperiyar dam has touched 138.75 ft.

It is likely that more water will be released from Idukki Dam on Monday.

The Mullaperiyar dam shutters will also be raised further.

Three of the ten shutters opened on Friday were raised by 50 cm each, doubling the release of water to 4,141 cumecs (cubic feet per second).

The development comes in view of IMD's recent report which predicts more rain in the region.

Three shutters of the Cheruthoni dam, which is part of the Idukki reservoir, opened on Sunday, releasing 100 cusecs of water.

Though no significant change in the water level in Periyar is expected, all preparations as per the Orange Book of the Disaster Management Authority have been adopted.

Caution has been sounded to those living on the banks of the Periyar river.

Ernakulam District Collector Dr Renu Raj has directed various departments to implement necessary measures to avoid any troubles and said there was no need to panic and that the situation was under control.

Banasura Sagar Dam

One shutter of the Banasura Sagar Dam, which impounds the Karamanathodu tributary of the Kabini River in Wayanad, was raised at 8 am on Monday to release excess water.

The development came after the water level here surpassed the upper rule curve level of 774 metres. The current water level in the dam is 774.20 metres.

The shutter was raised by 10 cm, Wayanad District Collector Geetha A informed.

Kakki-Anathode dam



Four shutters of the Kakki-Anathode dam, from where the state's second-largest hydroelectric project, Sabarigiri, functions, will open at 11 am on Monday.



The decision was taken after the water level in the reservoirs reached the rule curve.

An order to this effect was made by the Rule Curve Committee to the Kakkad Division of the Dam Safety Department on Sunday afternoon.

The rule curve of the Anathode dam is 975.75 metres. As of Sunday evening, the water level has reached 975.50 metres.

Around 100 cumecs of water will be released through the four shutters, which will be raised by two feet.

Depending on the existing water level, no more than 50 cumecs of water will be released.

Even if 100 cumecs of water is released, the water level in the Pampa river will not rise more than 30 cm.

Once released, the water will reach Pampa Triveni within two hours via Anathode Kakkiyar.

Evacuation of residents living on the river's banks is underway.

Other dams



A red alert has been sounded at Edamalayar Dam. Its shutters are slated to be raised at 10 am on Tuesday.



An orange alert has been sounded in Peruvannamuzhi dam (also known as Kuttiady dam) in Kozhikode on Monday.

Rain to intensify



A low-pressure formation over the North Western Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Odisha and Bengal, is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours, warns the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The low-pressure trough that stretches from the southern coast of Maharashtra to the northern coast of Kerala, the cyclonic circulation laying over the East Central Arabian sea and the monsoon trough that remains active south of its normal position, are all likely to bring isolated heavy rains in Kerala until August 10, IMD predicts.