KSEB wants 25,000 houses to generate solar power by Onam

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has initiated a plan to cover 25,000 homes in the State under its rooftop power scheme by Onam this year.



The KSEB has initiated a campaign through various means, including social media, to attract more people within a short span of time. It has also made arrangements to help people sign in for the scheme through section offices.

The Board said those interested in the scheme could register themselves through the E-Kiran portal (https://ekiran.kseb.in/). The KSEB's target is to generate 200 MW of electricity under the rooftop power scheme.

As many as 14,000 homes have been brought under the scheme in association with ANERT, to produce 40 MW. Subsidies of 40 per cent for up to three megawatt and 20 per cent for three to 10MW will also be provided. The consumer need not pay the entire amount, but only the balance after deducting the subsidy.

Solar panels with a capacity to produce two to 10 KW of power will be installed at homes. A house should have at least 100 square feet to install solar panels that could generate one kilowatt (four units) of power for domestic use. The KSEB will purchase excess power for Rs 3.22 per unit.

As many as 90,000 people have so far registered for installing solar panels. Registrations could be done through the portals https://ekiran.kseb.in/ and http://buymysun.com/.