Suspension of Kerala top cop extended again for links with fraudster Monson

The suspension period of a senior Kerala police officer, who was found to have a close link with a fraudster, has been extended. The suspension period of IG G Lakshman, who was suspended for his relationship with Monson Mavunkal, the prime accused in the antiquities scam case, has been extended by three months. The Intelligence ADGP had informed the government that six more months were required to complete the investigation against Lakshman.

A high-level committee formed to review the action against the officer was of the view that it was not right to reinstate the officer while the investigation is underway. The government accepted the committee's recommendation to extend the suspension for another 90 days.

The committee chaired by Chief Secretary V P Joy has Administrative Reforms Additional Chief Secretary Asha Thomas, Home Additional Chief Secretary Dr V Venu and Public Administration Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal as members.

Lakshman was suspended on November 10, 2021 based on the investigation report of Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith. The crime branch had found that the IG continued his relationship with Mavunkal despite taking a fraud case against him and tried to subvert the case against him.

The suspension was initially for two months. Later the suspension was extended for another four months. In the next phase, the suspension period was to be extended for six months, but it was extended only for three months. This suspension period ends on August 10.

Lakshman, a 1997 batch IPS officer, was suspended while serving as the IG in charge of social policing and traffic. Lakshman, who was supposed to take over as ADGP in January, has service till 2033.