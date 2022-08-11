Actor assault case: Trial court accuses investigating officer of loitering

Kochi: The trial court here that handles the actor assault case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, lashed out at the investigating officer on Thursday.

The court made serious observations about the Kerala Police team handling the 2017 case while considering a petition filed by the prosecution and the survivor seeking a change of judge. The court warned the investigators to follow the court proceedings properly.

When the case came up in the morning the court set it aside saying the investigating officer was loitering instead of attending the proceedings in the courtroom.

The court also said the officer was leaking secret documents pertaining to the case using his subordinates.

The prosecution was demanding a change of judge citing the incumbent had the additional responsibility of a district judge. The prosecution, however, contended this saying all regulations were followed in the matter.

A woman judge had been handed the case as requested by the survivor. But later, the judge was promoted to the district court.

Meanwhile, the court sought a report from the jail authorities on the health of prime accused Pulsar Suni. The case will be considered again on August 19.