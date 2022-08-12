Anjalumoodu (Kollam): A toll plaza employee sustained severe injuries after a car driver dragged him along with the moving vehicle and pushed him onto the road for trying to stop the car from moving without paying the toll fees, on Kollam Bypass road.

The men sped away and fled the scene after attacking the toll staff.

The injured man, Kureeppuzha Plavarakkavu Theril Thekkethil Arun, aged 23, a contract staff with Kureeppuzha toll plaza on Kollam Bypass road, has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment.

The incident happened at 2.40 pm yesterday. A car heading towards Mevaram from Kavanad side tried to pass through the emergency gate of the toll plaza without paying the toll fee. Arun, who was on duty then, tried to stop the car. There were two youths in the car. When Arun stopped the car and told them to pay the toll fee, the duo assaulted Arun. As he tried to defend himself, the man who drove the car held Arun by his neck and moved the car forward dragging him along.

After dragging him along for about 30 metres holding him to the driver's side of the vehicle, he was pushed onto the road. The car sped away thereafter. Arun sustained severe injuries to his leg and hands. He was taken to the private hospital by other staff.

The car is registered in the name of a woman from Parippally. The man who drove the car has been identified by the police. Varkala native Lanjith assaulted the toll plaza employee. His friend, a lawyer by profession, has been taken into custody.