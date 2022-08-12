Kerala Industries Minister Rajeev’s escort cops suspended for taking wrong route

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 12, 2022 08:20 PM IST Updated: August 12, 2022 09:02 PM IST
Minister P Rajeev (left).

Two police officers were suspended on Friday for causing inconvenience to Kerala's Industries Minister, P Rajeev by escorting him along a wrong route against the wishes of his office.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar issued the suspension order for SI SS Sabu Rajan and Senior Civil Police Officer NG Sunil for the incident that took place in the city the other day.

It is understood that the minister's office rang up the commissioner with the grievance and the spontaneous reaction to it from the city police chief has upset a section of the top brass in the force.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rajeev was travelling to Ernakulam from Neyyattinkara near here. The minister's office had suggested the escort vehicles take Karamana, Killippalam route to reach Attakulangara and enter the national highway from the Eenjakkal Junction.

However, the escort vehicles took the Thampanoor, Bakery Junction route and entered the national highway at Chacka.

The minister's office was unhappy with this change of route even though it is understood that there is hardly any difference in distance between the two.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout