Kerala Industries Minister Rajeev’s escort cops suspended for taking wrong route

Two police officers were suspended on Friday for causing inconvenience to Kerala's Industries Minister, P Rajeev by escorting him along a wrong route against the wishes of his office.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar issued the suspension order for SI SS Sabu Rajan and Senior Civil Police Officer NG Sunil for the incident that took place in the city the other day.

It is understood that the minister's office rang up the commissioner with the grievance and the spontaneous reaction to it from the city police chief has upset a section of the top brass in the force.

Rajeev was travelling to Ernakulam from Neyyattinkara near here. The minister's office had suggested the escort vehicles take Karamana, Killippalam route to reach Attakulangara and enter the national highway from the Eenjakkal Junction.

However, the escort vehicles took the Thampanoor, Bakery Junction route and entered the national highway at Chacka.

The minister's office was unhappy with this change of route even though it is understood that there is hardly any difference in distance between the two.