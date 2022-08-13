Sudhakaran now on Govt target over 1995 train firing on Jayarajan

Kochi: The Kerala Government has moved the High Court seeking urgent hearing on the case registered over the murder bid on former State Minister EP Jayarajan on a train 27 years ago.

The action is apparently aimed at cornering K Sudhakaran, MP, who is also the chief of the Congress party in Kerala.

Jayarajan, who is currently the convenor of the Left Democratic Front and a member of the CPM central committee, was shot on his throat while he was travelling by train. The firing took place somewhere in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred when Jayarajan was returning to Kerala along with other CPM leaders after attending the Party Congress held in Chandigarh on April 12, 1995.

The police had initially submitted a chargesheet before the trial court against Sudhakaran and other accused in the case. But Sudhakaran pleaded that he was innocent and the attempt to murder charge slapped on him should be dropped. But the magistrate court rejected the plea.

Sudhakaran then approached the High Court with the plea to drop the case. The High Court then stayed the trial proceedings scheduled in the Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

Recently, the Special Government Pleader moved the High Court with the plea that the case should be taken up for urgent hearing.

Justice Ziyad Rahman posted the case for final hearing on August 25.