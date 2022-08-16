Monson used DIG’s official car for personal use, new revelation by former driver

Kochi: Of late the nexus of a few top Kerala cops and bureaucrats with shady characters has embarrassed the authorities no end. The probe into the activities of a scamster, Monson Mavunkal, revealed the police honchos enjoyed his hospitality. The trade-off between them was such that the fraudster used the official vehicle of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for personal use!

Monson roamed around in the official vehicle of the DIG S Surendran, now retired, and misused it to serve liquor to policemen, for domestic purposes, and for personal travels, former driver Jayson told ‘Manorama News.'



He travelled in the vehicle to procure coconut from his sister’s house in Alappuzha, buy fish and serve liquor to a police friend, Jayson said.



Monson had also travelled in a police vehicle from the house of his close associate Anitha Pullayil in Thrissur to the Kochi airport, he further claimed.

Jayson also revealed that Monson travelled with passes having the seal and signature of Inspector General G Lakshman to evade police checking during the COVID-19 lockdowns. He even provided the passes to some of his friends to facilitate their hassle-free journeys during lockdown, Jayson revealed.



The shocking revelations assume importance in the wake of the Crime Branch giving a clean chit to many of the top police officials accused in the case.



Jayson, a witness in the case, gave the statements before the Crime Branch and even handed over certain photos as proof. However, the probe remains inconclusive.



It was earlier reported that Monson was literally a VVIP when it came to security matters. A police beat box was installed in front of his residence at Kaloor in Kochi. The police patrolling team used to come and sign at the register kept there on a daily basis.



In the same way, special patrolling and security was enforced before his house at Cherthala. The facility was accorded after he made a plea that precious valuables and antiques were kept at his residence.



The Kerala Crime Branch had arrested Monson from his house in Cherthala last September. He is alleged to have duped several people of lakhs of rupees by selling sculptures and artefacts claiming they were of rare, historic or of vintage make.

