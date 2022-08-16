Shahjahan was betrayed; close associates killed him, claims mother

Palakkad: CPM local committee member Shahjahan, who was hacked to death in Malampuzha on Sunday night, had received threats from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members, claimed his kin.

His killers are BJP members who were earlier CPM activists, they added.

Shahjahan's brother-in-law claimed the murder was carried out with the knowledge of the BJP leadership.

Meanwhile, Shahjahan's mother S Sulekha said her son was killed by those who used to accompany him frequently. "I never expected my son to be betrayed like this," she said.

Indicating it was a planned crime, Shahjahan's friend Musthafa said he received a WhatsApp message warning that the CPM worker would be killed on August 15.

Musthafa said Naveen, who lives near his house, had sent the message.

2 accused arrested

Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder. Police said one was directly involved in the crime and the other helped the former. They are among the eight accused in the case.

Both of them were taken into custody by the police from different hideouts.

Shahjahan's friend Suresh who was with him when the attack took place stated to the police that eight BJP workers were behind the murder.

The FIR states that political factors led to the murder. However, the Palakkad District Police Chief had earlier claimed that it could not be termed a political murder.

Under the supervision of Palakkad Deputy Superintendent of Police V K Raju, a special police team has been constituted to probe the case.

The murder on the eve of Independence Day has triggered a political controversy with the CPM alleging RSS-BJP hands behind the crime, even as opposition parties and some top Left leaders refused to make such claims stating it was premature to conclude so.

Shahjahan, a CPM local committee member at Kunnangadu, was hacked to death by a bike-borne gang at Marutha Road.

The BJP has refuted the charges against its activists. On Monday, BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar said that CPM was spreading fake news that RSS had killed Shahjahan. Krishnakumar claimed Shahjahan has close connections with those like Arjun Ayanki, whom he termed 'CPM criminals.'