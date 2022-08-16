Solar sexual assault case: CBI questions KC Venugopal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2022 07:58 PM IST
KC Venugopal.

AICC General Secretary, KC Venugopal, was questioned by the CBI in a sexual assault case filed by the accused in the solar scam.

The senior Congress leader was questioned in New Delhi the other day in the case from May 2012.

According to the allegation, Venugopal sexually assaulted the woman at Rose House, the official residece of former minister AP Anilkumar.

The complainant had alleged that the assault took place when she reached Anilkumar's residence seeking support in a tourism-related project. The complainant had reportedly handed over digital evidence to the investigators.

It was the state Crime Branch that handled the case initially before the CBI took over during the previous LDF government's term.

The Congress had then dubbed it a 'politically motivated' move claiming the CPM-led state government could not find anything against its leaders.

In May this year, a CBI team visited the Cliff Houe, the official residence of Kerala's chief minister, for evidence collection, in the allegation against former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

The complainant had alleged that Chandy had harassed her at the Cliff House in September, 2012.

The Crime Branch had registered six FIRs. Besides, Venugopal, Chandy, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash and BJP leader A P Abdulla Kutty were accused in the case.

