Thiruvananthapuram: The distribution of 90 lakh Onam food kit being provided free of cost by the Kerala Government to ration card-holders will begin on next Tuesday, August 23. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the mega distribution on Monday evening at the State Capital.

Supplyco, which is entrusted with the delivery, has finished packaging of more than three-fourth of the kits to be delivered. The kits will be distributed through the ration shops.

The kit will comprise 14 articles including a cloth bag. Ghee and cashew nuts are the new items — they replace pappad and jaggery. Last year the quality of the latter two were not up to the mark.

The ghee will be of the Milma brand. Cashew nuts will be procured from the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation Limited (KSCDC). Other food articles will be of the Sabari brand of the Supplyco.

The kits are being readied at 1,500 packing centres across Kerala. The expenses incurred for each kit will be at least Rs 434. It will be Rs 3 more on an average if transportation costs and loading charges are considered.

Thiruvonam, which marks the most important day of the 10-day Onam festivities, falls on September 8 this year.

The food kit

Sugar - 1 kg

Green grams - 500 gm

Toor dal - 250 gm

Unakkalari - 500 gm

Sabari coconut oil - 500 ml

Sabari Tea -100 gm

Sabari chilli powder -100 gm

Sabari turmeric powder - 100 gm

Sarkara varatti -100 gm

Cashew nuts - 50 gm

Cardamom - 20 gm

Milma ghee - 50 ml

Salt - 1 kg

Cloth bag - 1