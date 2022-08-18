Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness a spell of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning for the next five days (until August 22).

Rain with thunder and lightning is likely at isolated places in the state from August 18-22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While most Keralites will see it as a welcome relief from the scorching heat the state has seen these past few days, the national weather agency urges all to be cautious.

During lightning/thunderstorms:

Avoid standing in open areas.

Windows and doors should be closed.

Disconnect the electrical connection to household appliances.

Don't stay close to electronic equipment.

Avoid sitting on the terrace, in high places or atop tree branches.

Kite flying must be avoided.

Children must not play in open spaces or terraces.

Avoid water bodies.

Avoid needless travel during rough weather.

The State District Management Authority has also said that if one is struck by lightning, he/she should get medical assistance immediately.



It also clarified that there will be no electric current running through the body of a person struck by lightning and that it is safe to offer medical assistance.