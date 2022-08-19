KAAPA likely to be invoked against Youth Congress activist Farzeen Majid

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have recommended invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against Youth Congress worker Farzeen Majid who protested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a flight on June 13.



The Kannur City Police Commissioner has given a recommendation to this effect to the collector based on a police report that claimed Farzeen was a serial offender.

The move is being initiated on the basis of several cases, including the attempt to murder charge lodged against him earlier, for the in-flight protest. The police report suggested that, given the number and nature of cases against Farzeen, he should be banned from entering the district.

As per the report, the continued presence of the Youth Congress worker in Kannur would lead to many law and order issues.

Youth Congress activists Farzeen and Naveen Kumar protested against Pinarayi Vijayan on board an Indigo flight as it landed in the Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 13.

As the duo raised slogans demanding the resignation of the chief minister, Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan shoved them.

Though the Youth Congress workers were booked with charges like attempt to murder, preventing official duty, criminal conspiracy, and indulging in activities endangering the safety of flight, a court allowed them bail in the case.