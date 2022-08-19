Private buses checked for weapons, airhorns in Kochi

Kochi: The Kerala Police conducted surprise checks in private buses plying on Kochi roads on Friday.

The cops checked the vehicles for weapons and airhorns.

The surprise inspection comes in the wake of the death of a 54-year-old Fort Kochi resident. The man had died of shock on seeing his son being attacked by an angry bus crew at Kannankulangara in Kochi on Thursday. The police have taken the driver and bus into custody and are on the lookout for other employees who are absconding.

Earlier this month, the Kerala High Court had instructed the traffic police to remove all airhorns and 'pressure horns' from private and official vehicles. The high-decibel horns are a significant contributor to noise pollution in Ernakulam and honking is rampant even in restricted zones of the district.