Infopark murder: Accused to be produced in court today

Kochi: Police probe into the murder of hotel employee Sajeev Krishnan at a flat near Infopark at Edachira in Kakkanad on Tuesday is set to enter a crucial phase with the nabbing of two suspects from Kasaragod.

The cops plan to secure the custody of K K Arshad and K Aswanth and take them to the flat for examining evidence as soon as they are presented to the First-Class Magistrate Court at Kakkanad on Saturday.

Drug deals and consumption likely took place at the flat where the murder was executed. There are indications that attempts were made to destroy evidence post the incident. The cops are probing whether any external help was sought to commit the murder.

Police strongly suspect financial disputes over drug deals led to the murder of 22-year-old Sajeev, a native of Wandoor in Malappuram district. His body was found stacked into the sewage duct of the flat.

Arshad and Aswanth were brought to Kochi from Kasaragod on Friday night. Arshad is a native of Iringal in Kozhikode district and Aswanth belongs to Kozhikode.

The duo were in possession of drugs when they were detained from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod on Wednesday. The police charged a case there and remanded them in a special jail. Police seized MDMA, ganja, and hashish from Arshad.

After the court issued a production warrant, the Infopark police, who took possession of the accused from the Kasargod jail, brought them to Kochi late on Friday.

As per initial police inference Aswanth has no role in the murder.

The investigation is led by Thrikkakara Assistant Police Commissioner P V Baby and Infopark inspector Vipindas.