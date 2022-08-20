Varsity postings: Kerala Guv mulls full-fledged inquiry into nepotism charges

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said he will order a full-fledged investigation into the allegations of nepotism in appointments made to various posts in the Universities in the state.

His statement came as the tussle between the Governor and the ruling CPM escalated further after he, using his authority as chancellor, stayed the Kannur University's move to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of former Rajya Sabha MP K K Ragesh, as Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University.

CPM leader Ragesh is also the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Right from the professor down to the lower staff, they want to have their relations... Now I am going to have a full-fledged inquiry on how many such appointments have been made during the last 2, 3 years", Khan said.

He said he has received representations from various quarters regarding such appointments in the universities in the state.

The CPM has described as "unconstitutional" Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's decision to stay the controversial appointment of the Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University and rejected his "favouritism and nepotism" charge over Varghese's nomination to the post.

Varghese had been proposed to be appointed as an associate professor in the Malayalam department by Kannur University, which triggered a huge political row as she had the lowest research score but the highest in the interview round and was declared first in the selection process.

Backing the Governor, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, has said Khan had actually used his power to prevent Kannur University's attempt to make an illegal appointment.