Actor assault case: Justice Ziyad Rahman to hear survivor's plea

Kochi: Justice Ziyad Rahman will hear the survivor's plea against the trial of the actress assault case being transferred back to the Principal Sessions Court.

The new bench stepped in after Kauser Edappagath recused from hearing the case last Friday.

Earlier too, Kauser has withdrawn from hearing the survivor's plea in the case.

The survivor, in 2019, had requested the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, which was hearing the case then, that the trial be presided over by a woman judge. Following her plea, the trial was moved to the Ernakulam Special Additional Sessions Court.

However, based on the office memorandum issued by the administrative department of the High Court, the case was transferred back to the Principal Sessions Court.

As per the survivor, this action was taken not in accordance with the law.

A woman judge had been appointed to hear the case as per the survivor's request. However, the complainant's present stance is that it does not matter whether the judge is a woman or a man.

Justice Ziyad Rahman will hear the plea on Monday.

The case pertains to the actor being abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017. Actor Dileep, charged with conspiracy, is the 8th accused in the case.

The trial began in January 2020 but is being delayed due to various reasons, including frequent pleas filed by the defendant and the COVID-19 lockdown.