12-hour single duty in KSRTC: Talks held by ministers with unions fail

Thiruvananthapuram: The labour unions associated with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are vehemently opposing the move to introduce 12-hour single duty for bus crew. A meeting called by Ministers V Sivankutty and Antony Raju for talks with trade union representatives on Monday could not make any headway.

The state government is of the view that the salary can be disbursed on the fifth of every month only if the single duty system is implemented. After the talks, Transport Minister Antony Raju hinted that the CITU accepted the single-duty proposal. But the CITU leaders later denied this.



The INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) staged a protest in front of the Secretariat. Its leaders boycotted the talks.



During the talks, the BMS reiterated its stance that it would not accept the proposal for the 12-hour single duty. The BMS also said that it would go for a legal battle against the imposition of single duty.



Meanwhile, the KSRTC is still struggling with timely payment of salaries. The salary disbursal for July is yet to start.

