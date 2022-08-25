Heavy rain to lash Kerala till Sunday; yellow alert in 9 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 25, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Representational image. File photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain and isolated heavy rainfall across Kerala till Sunday.

A yellow alert was issued in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts on Thursday. Strong winds gusting up to 50 kmph likely over Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts.

The IMD has declared a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Malappuram districts for tomorrow, and Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Malappuram districts for Saturday forecasting heavy rain in these places.

Fishermen along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coastline has been warned not to venture into sea till Friday.  

