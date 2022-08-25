Nigerian arrested in Bengaluru for alleged drug sale in Kerala

Kochi: Kerala police on Wednesday said they have arrested a Nigerian national in Bengaluru in connection with an investigation into sale of synthetic drug MDMA (methylenedioxy-methylamphetamine). He was allegedly involved in the sale in Kerala over the past six months.

The police arrested 36-year-old Okafor Eze Emmanuel in the capital city of Karnataka and brought him to Kochi today.

The foreigner is suspected to be a major player in the African drugs cartel functioning out of Bengaluru.

"We have received also information that a huge mafia, engaged in the production of drugs, is functioning in Karnataka" a senior police official said.

The Nigerian was caught after the police had apprehended one person with 102.04 gm of MDMA and later four others in connection with the case.

"On interrogation of the accused, we found the native of Nigeria was also involved and he confessed to have transported and sold 4.5 kgs of MDMA in Kerala in the last six months," police said.