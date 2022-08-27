Miscreants pelt stones at CPM's district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In another daring attack, stones were pelted at the District Committee Office of the ruling Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, six bike-borne miscreants threw stones at the office. Thiruvananthapuram CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan's car was damaged in the attack.

Another vehicle parked in front of the office was also pelted with stones.

The police has started an investigation into the incident.

The CCTV camera installed in front of the office is likely to have captured the miscreants in action, the police said. However, this footage has not been released to them yet.

This is the second attack to befall CPM offices in the city. On June 30, another set of miscreants had hurled firecrackers at AKG Centre, the CPM's state office.

The police is yet to nab the accused despite having received the footage and it being almost two months since the incident.