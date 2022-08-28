Flash floods in Kannur, several families evacuated

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2022 07:05 PM IST
Kannur landslide, flash flood.

Kannur: A landslide was reported in Vellara Colony of Kanichar panchayat here on Sunday. Several families were evacuated from the area.

People were also asked to move from the Mananthavady pass on account of flash floods. Nedumpoil too saw flash floods, again.

Traffic was disrupted on the Nedumpoil-Mananathavady route. Landslides are also suspected to have occurred near Elapeedika at Mile 29 and Mile 26, in the forest area.

Those living on the banks of Kanjirapuzha have been directed to exercise caution.

