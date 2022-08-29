Son who vanished with dad reunites with mother, sister 22 years later

Nedumkunnam: A touching reunion of a long-lost son with his mother was reported from here in Kottayam district.



Govind, who lived in Gujarat since a toddler, reunited with his mother Geetha and his sister Gopika after 22 years.

Govind was only one-and-a half-year old when he was taken away by his Gujarati father, Ram Bhai, from his maternal home in South Kerala.

Ram Bhai married Geetha, of resident of Nedumkunnam, in 1993 while she was working in Gujarat. The couple reached Kerala after the son's birth. The three continued to stay in Kerala for a while, but a parting loomed.

When Geetha was pregnant with the second child Ram Bhai left the Nedumkunnam home, taking his son along.

Since then there has been no information about my son and my husband, Geetha said.

In between Ram Bhai married another woman after entrusting Govind to a relative.

Two decades later it was time for a miracle. Govind happened to find his mother's address from his father's belongings. He commenced to locate her despite the difficulties posed by language. Govind knew only Gujarati and Hindi.

In pursuit of his mother, Govind reached Karukachal Police Station with the aid of a few Hindi-speaking youths.

Govind only knew that his mother’s house was near a policeman’s house as told by his father.

The police enquired with the policemen who were in service in those days and found that the place was Nedumkunnam. After getting in touch with the Panchayath member Sreeja Manu, the police found Geetha and her daughter Gopika.

Karukachal Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajith Kumar as well as Civil Police Officers Anwar Kareem and K K Pramod were involved in helping Govind reunite with his mother.