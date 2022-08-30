Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains continued to lash different parts of Kerala on Tuesday.

A yellow alert has been declared in all districts except for Kasaragod, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The Met Department also informed that the state will witness widespread rain in the next 5 days.

Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts will receive isolated, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next 3 hours.

Passengers struggle to commute as roads passing below MG Road metro station get flooded on Aug 20, 2022. Photo: Robert Vinod

Waterlogging in Kochi

Waterlogging was reported from several places of Kochi including MG Road, Puthenkurish and Varikoli.

Vytilla, Edapally, and Palarivattom areas witnessed huge traffic blocks on Tuesday morning as the roads were inundated in these parts .

This is the worst case of waterlogging witnessed in Kochi, Mayor Anil Kumar said on Tuesday.

"We are unable to pump out the water. The water has not receded to the sea either," he added.

A view of Palarivattom after the heavy downpour in Kochi city. Photo: EV Sreekumar/Manorama

Incessant rains battered Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts on Monday. Ayiroor in Pathanamthitta received the highest rainfall of 154.2 mm in just 5 hours.

The IMD recorded 131 mm of rain in Kudayathoor near Thodupuzha, the site of the landslide, till 7 am on Monday. All five members of a family, who were trapped under debris following the landslide, were found dead.

Meanwhile, the Pampady region in Kottayam witnessed the highest rainfall in 15 years with 117.4 mm.

Passengers struggle to commute as roads passing below Kaloor metro station get flooded on Aug 20, 2022. Photo: Robert Vinod/Manorama

Schools closed in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam

With IMD issuing a yellow alert, all educational institutions in Pathanamthitta district and some parts of Kottayam district will be closed on Tuesday.

Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S Iyer said the holiday was declared after taking into account the isolated heavy rain in the district, flooding, the possibility of landslides, and the rising water levels in rivers. However, university examinations will take place as per schedule.

In Kottayam district, schools and colleges in Kottayam, Changanassery and Vaikom taluks will remain shut on Tuesday.

Educational institutions will also remain closed in Alappuzha's Kuttanad.