Rain: Holiday for all educational institutions in Pathanamthitta

All educational institutions in Pathanamthitta district will be closed today in the wake of a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

District Collector Divya S Iyer said the holiday was declared after taking into account the isolated heavy rain in the district, flooding, possibility of landslides and the rising water levels in rivers. However, scheduled university examinations will take place.

In Kottayam district, the schools that have been turned into temporary relief camps will be closed on the day.