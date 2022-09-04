Youth who dragged minor to deserted area gets bail, enraged parents file complaint

Kochi: Enraged by the fact that a youth, who forcefully dragged a school-going child to a deserted during board daylight, has managed to secure bail, the latter's parents and school authorities have lodged a complaint against the police. They have written to higher authorities including the Ernakulam City Police Commissioner and the State Director General of Police (DGP).

The accused named Abel, a Nagaland native aged 28 is alleged to have tried to forcefully take a seventh-grade student of Ponnurunni School to a deserted area by physically holding and dragging him.

The boy's parents said that he is distressed to learn that the accused has been let out on Station bail.

Following this, the authorities of CKC High School Ponnurunni and the parents have petitioned the authorities to reconsider.

The locals say the accused has harassed other children earlier. The CCTV visuals of the earlier incidents would be collected and handed over to the police, said the kin.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon around 1.30 pm. According to the complaint, the student, who was returning home after Onam celebrations at the school, was forcefully dragged by the accused to a deserted place near the railway track. The boy escaped from the man’s clutches, ran away and informed his parents.

The accused was caught by the boy’s father and his friends who went out searching for him. It was in fact the boy himself who showed the accused, a worker in a nearby shop, to his father.

Many parents have complaints that drug abuse and the sale of such substances have been rampant along the railway track near the school premises.

CKCHS PTA president A N Sajeevan has urged the police to increase vigil in the area. He also exhorted the officials to prosecute the culprit in Friday’s incident as per law.