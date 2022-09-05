Girl killed in flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls

Our Correspondent
Published: September 05, 2022 10:26 AM IST Updated: September 05, 2022 11:39 AM IST
Nazria Fathima. Photo: Manorama Online.

Thiruvananthapuram: A girl was killed in a flash flood near Mankayam waterfalls in Palode in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday.

The body of nine-year-old Nazria Fathima, who was washed away in the powerful gush of water, was later found on the river banks.

Though she was rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved.
The body of Shani, 34, who was also washed away along with the girl during the flash flood, was recovered later. 

It was on Sunday evening that the area surrounding Mankayam waterfalls witnessed the flash flood.

Around 10 tourists, who came to visit Mankayam Vazhathoppu area, encountered nature's fury. Eight of them were rescued on the spot.

